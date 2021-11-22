Kendall’s Birthday Is Pure Chaos In This New Succession Promo

The main driver for Succession Season 3 is Kendall’s going complete turncoat against the family. After being asked to throw himself on his sword to save his family from the cruise ship scandal, Kendall instead revealed he had evidence his father knew everything and was directly involved in the cover-up. (Remember, it’s always the cover-up that brings people down.) But after Episode 6’s big reveal that his case was not as solid as he thought, the Succession Season 3, Episode 7 promo sees Kendall turn to more pressing matters: His 40th birthday.

Warning: Spoilers for Succession Season 3, Episode 6 follow. Since Season 2, the show acted like the papers Greg squirreled away over the cruise ship scandal were solid receipts. But Episode 6, “What It Takes,” revealed this was not the slamdunk case everyone assumed. It says a lot about Kendall’s lack of business acumen that he didn’t understand this from the jump and put Team Kendall on far shakier ground, especially when he fired high-powered lawyer Lisa for telling him the facts.

With his case no longer airtight, Kendall did he always does — pretended none of this was happening. Instead, he decided to turn his complete attention to his 40th birthday party, a lavish affair for thousands of his closest friends and hangers-on. The trailer for Episode 7 promises fans will get an eyeful of the party, and it may not go the way Kendall hoped.

Succession Season 3, Episode 7 is, unsurprisingly, titled “Too Much Birthday.” (Yes, that’s a Berenstain Bears reference.) The synopsis promises that this episode contains the other major cameo of the season, Alexander Skarsgård. “At Kendall’s lavish birthday bash, Shiv and Roman try to arrange a meeting with Lukas Matsson, a tech mogul who recently snubbed Logan.”

Skarsgård plays Lukas Matsson, the CEO of streaming giant GoJo. Ahead of the show’s premiere, his character was revealed to “strike a pivotal deal” with one of the Roy children. Which Roy that is, and if it happens in this episode, remains to be seen. Skarsgård is billed as a recurring guest star, so fans should expect him to turn up in at least one more episode after this, if not multiple appearances over the rest of the season.

Succession Season 3 continues with new episodes every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET and streaming directly following on HBO Max.