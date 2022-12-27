Stray Kids’ New Song “Deep End (Felix)” Is So Beautifully Sad

On Dec. 21, the K-pop group Stray Kids gave their fans an early Christmas present by dropping their third compilation album, SKZ-Replay. The record is packed with 25 brand-new songs, including one for each member of the group. While most of the guys’ songs dive into genres like pop and rap, Felix’s solo track “Deep End (Felix)” stands out as a moving piano ballad about longing for someone you once considered close.

The somber tone in “Deep End (Felix)” is evident from the beginning. Felix starts the track by singing in his signature deep voice. His low tone backed up by the song’s soft piano melody helps give the track a moody atmosphere. The lyrics only heighten the emotions as Felix reminisces over an important person from his past. “How've you been?” he asks. “I guess you're fine. It's been pretty long since we've last seen.”

That person is no longer in his life for good reason, but Felix admits that he sometimes can’t help but miss them. “If you hadn't changed, then I'd still be by your side,” he sings during the chorus. “If I gave you one more chance, can wе go back again?”

Felix further details the relationship in the second verse. “You made me feel as if we wеre complete but now you're filled with nothing but conceit,” he sings. “The times we had (Together) were bittersweet.”

Felix’s vulnerability throughout the track will definitely have you in your feelings.

If you can relate, then check out the full lyrics to Stray Kids’ “Deep End (Felix)” below, via Genius.

Intro

How've you been? I guess you're fine

It's been pretty long since we've last seen

Honestly, throughout my life

Deep inside, I never felt alive

Verse 1

The way you used to touch my soul

Was always so sweet and lovely

No matter how far apart we were

You'd always pick up the phone

Pre-Chorus

But now I'm truly all alone in this world

I miss the way you felt so close to my bones

Chorus

I-I-I-I'm sinking in the deep end

I'll just try-y-y-y to cry myself to sleep

Please stop this pain

If you hadn't changed, then I'd still be by your side

If I gave you one more chance, can wе go back again?

Verse 2

You made me feel as if we wеre complete

But now you're filled with nothing but conceit

The times we had (Together) were bittersweet (Bittersweet)

I miss the days we used to laugh and heal (Laugh and heal)

The way you used to touch my soul

Had always kept me whole

You'd always read my text

And ghost me like you wanted me gone

Pre-Chorus

Now I'm truly all alone in this world

I miss the way you felt so close to my bones

Chorus

I-I-I-I'm sinking in the deep end

I'll just try-y-y-y to cry myself to sleep

Please stop this pain

If you hadn't changed, then I'd still be by your side

If I gave you one last chance, can we go back again?

Outro

Honestly, without you in my life

Deep inside, I've never felt alive