It’s no surprise that Sterling Point fans are obsessing over all the steamy relationships on the romance series, but there’s one popular ship that even creator Megan Park didn’t see coming. Although Annie’s impetuous twin brother Connor only had a few interactions with her new life-of-the-party pal Sully in Season 1, viewers have picked up on some serious chemistry between the two. “Investing stocks here btw,” read one viral video of the pair. “Lowkey thought Connor and Sully were gonna end up together,” one fan wrote. “When Sully and Connor have a friends to lover arc,” another manifested.

The loud response has reached Park’s ears, and although a Connor/Sully relationship wasn’t in her initial plans, she’s not opposed to exploring it. “I've heard people are rooting for them; I think that'd be so cool,” Park tells Elite Daily. “I hadn't thought about it, but then you watch it back, and it's like 'Oh! They do have a lot of chemistry.’”

Sully is one of the only Sterling Point residents who connects with Connor, helping the island newbie bring his idea for a Camp Rock 2-themed birthday party to life, and then lifting his spirits when Annie ghosts the celebration.

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Even before Park picked up on the sparks between Sully and Connor, she had already determined that Sully deserved more screen time next season.

“We need more Sully in Season 2,” Park says. She credits actor Nikko Angelo Hinayo with elevating the what was originally written as “a smaller supporting character” into a more fully rounded human. “Nikko was so incredible that we kept adding them into more and more scenes,” Park says. “So we didn't have the real estate to go as deep into Sully's storyline this season as we would've loved to, but we have to make more space for Sully in Season 2, for sure.”