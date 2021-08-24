Entertainment
Spotify's Top Songs Of The Summer Will Be The Playlist At Your Next Party

Absolutely ZERO skips.

By Raz Tal Schenirer
Is it just me or has this summer flown by? The good thing is, the songs that have complimented pool lounging, picnics at the park, beach days, and road trips are still around to bring back those sweet, sunny memories. Spotify’s 2021 Songs of Summer playlist is full of bops that will make life breezy and whole, even just for a little while.

Spotify has just revealed their official Songs of Summer list, an annual roundup of the top-streamed songs on the platform during the summer season. It’s no surprise that taking home the top spot is “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo, with more than 600M streams from Memorial Day Weekend until now. Since its release on May 14, “good 4 u” has been added to more than 18M playlists, and has also appeared on more than 325,000 user-generated playlists. Fans could not get enough of the young star’s debut album, Sour, and can anyone really blame them? Songs on Rodrigo’s album snagged five spots on the global Songs of Summer list — a first for any artist. You go girl.

Accompanying Rodrigo on the list are other top stars like Rauw Alejandro, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, BTS, and more! Here’s the full list of Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer.

  1. good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. Beggin’” by Måneskin
  3. Todo De Ti” by Rauw Alejandro
  4. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X
  5. Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat
  6. STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
  7. Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny
  8. Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran
  9. Butter” by BTS
  10. Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa
  11. deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo
  12. I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin
  13. Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber
  14. traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo
  15. Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, Maria Becerra
  16. Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” by The Weeknd
  17. drivers licence” by Olivia Rodrigo
  18. happier” by Olivia Rodrigo
  19. Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  20. Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf

Now listen to the entire official “Songs of Summer” playlist below!

It’s refreshing to see a young, ambitious woman surpassing expectations and claiming her spot as a top artist in the pop music industry. As a debut singer, Rodrigo’s fearless vulnerability evidently made an impact all over the globe, and her strength and pure talent is admirable to fans everywhere.