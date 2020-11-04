25 Soothing Reality Competition Shows That Are Basically Self-Care

No matter who they are or what’s happening in their life, from time to time, people need an escape from the everyday. Whether it's intriguing dramas, puzzle-box mysteries, or laugh-a-minute comedies, everyone needs a series to help distract them. But while those all may be the traditional forms of entertainment, reality competition shows are some of the best TV to be found on streaming, especially if you’re trying to unwind. The genre has slowly undergone a radical transformation since it debuted, turning it into a kinder, gentler celebration of creativity. Case in point: These soothing reality competition shows available on streaming are perfect for anyone who needs a brain break.

There's been a huge shift in the reality show landscape in the last decade. When the format first took hold of viewers, cruelty was the big draw, whether people backstabbed each other on Survivor or Simon Cowell sneered at bad singers on American Idol. But with the rise of The Great British Baking Show and others, a new type of series now dominates the landscape. In these reality competitions, the contestants (and the hosts and the judges) are here to make friends. They come to each other's aid during disasters and comfort them when a challenge goes awry. Sure, they want to show off their best work, but winning isn't everything. The real trophies are the memories they make along the way.

01 The Great British Baking Show The Great British Bake Off (known in the U.S. as The Great British Baking Show) is the quintessential soothing reality competition series. The seasons featuring the original lineup of Sue, Mel, Mary, and Paul are the best ones, but the later ones with Prue have their charms too. Make sure to check out all the episodes available on Netflix beyond the initial nine collections, including the ones listed under GBBO: The Beginnings, GBBO: Masterclass, and of course, the GBBO Holidaysspecials.

02 The Great Pottery Throw Down There have been two successful spinoffs of GBBO in the U.K. The first, The Great British Sewing Bee, hasn't made it across the pond yet. But the second, The Great Pottery Throw Down, was recently picked up by HBO Max. The creations might not be edible in this series, but the good feelings still run high, even on Toilet Week. The Great Pottery Throw Down Seasons 1-4 are available on HBO Max.

03 Face/Off Developed around the same time as GBBO, the reality makeup competition Face/Off was initially conceived as "Project Runway for the Syfy Channel." One can see the inspiration in the show's format, but the attitude is wholly different. Artists drop everything to help their fellow competitors, as everyone has it ingrained in them that the primacy of a finished product for the camera matters above all else. That dedication to the art made this one of SyFy's most popular programs for the 13 seasons it was on the air. Face/Off Seasons 1-13 are now streaming on Peacock.

04 Love Island UK Forget the Bachelor franchise and its deep reliance on engagements and marriages, most of which never come to fruition anyway. Over on Hulu, there's a far more chill reality dating competition that doesn't take itself nearly so seriously: Love Island. From hilariously bizarre makeout battles to utterly ridiculous behavior, the series is a cult hit precisely because it never forgets to be fun. Love Island UK Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Hulu.

05 Blown Away GBBO's success has spawned dozens of imitators, including this glass-blowing variation from Canada's Makeful channel. For those who prefer things a little hotter, this miracle of melted sand produces some gorgeous artwork. Despite the production arm of the show, the cast isn't strictly Canadian; both the host and chief judge hail from the U.S. Blown Away Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix.

06 Tournament of Champions One of Food Network’s newest Guy Fieri-starring series, Tournament of Champions is a no-fuss, no-muss straight cook-as-fast-as-you-can compeititon. This series, pitting Food Network’s best chefs against each other in sudden death head-to-heads is like Iron Chef without any of the Iron Chef nonsense; just two chefs, two kitchens, a bunch of randomizer wheels, and judges Nancy Silverton and Marcus Samuelsson in an increasing race to outdo each other’s outfits. You know you’re here for it. Tournament of Champions Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Discovery+.

07 The Big Flower Fight Perhaps the most esoteric of the crafting competition series, The Big Flower Fight is a pure Netflix production instead of one imported from the U.K. or Canada. Hosts Natasia Demetriou and Vic Reeves are super funny, and once the petals start flying, the giant floral arrangement creations are truly astounding. The Big Flower Fight Season 1 is on Netflix.

08 Legendary A beautiful lovechild of Pose and Project Runway, Legendary debuted with HBO Max's launch. The series is a voguing competition bringing NYC's ballrooms to the masses in a gloriously inclusive fashion space. HBO Max recently renewed the series for a third season, so fans can settle in knowing there will be more "Superior Houses of the Week" to come. Legendary Seasons 1-2 are streaming on HBO Max.

09 Sing On! For those who grew up on American Idol and The Voice, Netflix has its own spin on singing competitions with the 2020 series Sing On! Hosted by Tituss Burgess, this fun take on the karaoke sing-off format is full of good feelings, with no bad auditions in sight. Rounds range from country to ‘80s bops, so there’s a genre for everyone. Sing On! Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

10 BBQ Brawl Food Network’s newest reality competition show takes three of the network’s bad boys — Bobby Flay, Michael Symon, and Eddie Jackson — and pits them against each other to mentor teams deep in the BBQ pit. BBQ Brawl is a little bit like Food Network Star meets Chopped with a dash of Iron Chef, plus a big plate of delicious eats as the prize. BBQ Brawl Season 1-2 is streaming on Discovery+.

11 Glow Up The British version of SyFy's Face/Off concentrates more on the industry's glamour end than the monster movie makeup side. But the same spirit of helping your fellow contestants remains, as does the dazzling displays of what can be achieved on the canvas that is the human body. Glow Up Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix. Season 3, which aired first on BBC Three, arrives stateside at the end of July.

12 Making The Cut Project Runway isn't on this list because the bouncing from Bravo to Lifetime and back made securing the streaming rights to the show deeply difficult. But since Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn recently took themselves off to Amazon anyway, fans will not have to go without. Their refashioned take on the clothing competition is called Making The Cut. It's more globally-minded than its American predecessor, and it also includes the designers having seamstresses to help achieve their sartorial goals. Making The Cut Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Amazon.

13 American BBQ Showdown Most barbeque grilling competition shows are rough-and-tumble white men being men over giant flames. Not so much with American BBQ Showdown. The series, which debuted on Netflix in summer 2020, has the distinction of having one of the most diverse casts assembled on these types of shows. Moreover, it adds a special Southern charm to the formula, creating something different and juicy to enjoy. American BBQ Showdown Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

14 All The Glitters One of the U.K.’s newest reality competition series to cross the pond is All That Glitters. The jewelry- and accessory-focused design series brings eight artists to work with precious stones and metals to make lovely, wearable art pieces to see who is Britain's next jewelry star. All That Glitters Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max.

15 Chopped One of Food Network's most popular cooking competition shows ever, Chopped has been running so long, it's on Season 49 as of this writing. From the baskets of weird ingredients to the contestants' well-edited professionalism, this series is endlessly watchable. It’s so popular, there are no less than seven spinoffs, including Chopped Junior and Chopped Sweets, both of which have aired on Food Network. All 49 seasons of Chopped are streaming on Discovery+, along with spinoffs Chopped Junior, Chopped Canada, Chopped Sweets, Chopped AfterHours, Chopped 420, Chopped NextGen, and Chopped Challenge: At Home.

16 Interior Design Masters Other than Trading Spaces, there aren't too many good interior design competition shows out there. But the BBC finally seems to have nailed it with the show Interior Design Masters. The show mainly focuses on designing commercial spaces instead of single family homes. By taking personal taste out of the equation, the design elements are easier to judge and more accessible for viewers, and it's easier to please the clients. Interior Design Masters Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

17 Iron Chef America If there is one ultimate cooking competition, it is the Japanese series Iron Chef from the mid-1990s. Sadly, it's not streaming anywhere, but Discovery+ has the next best thing: The U.S. remake starring Alton Brown and Mark Dacascos. The series ran for 13 seasons and featured a rotating cast of nine Iron Chefs and more secret ingredients than you can shake an amuse bouche at. Every season of Iron Chef America is streaming on Discovery+, as are spinoffs The Next Iron Chef and Iron Chef Gauntlet.

18 Next In Fashion Netflix's attempt at its own Project Runway-style series only lasted one season, but Next In Fashion is still a whole lot of fun. Starring Queer Eye's style guy Tan France alongside British fashion personality Alexa Chung, it's got more of a global sensibility, and the show's commitment to diversity in its casting makes this show a standout in the field. Next In Fashion is streaming on Netflix.

19 Forged In Fire Even the History Channel has gotten into the soothing reality competition act, with Forged In Fire, a blacksmith-and-bladesmith competition. One part history lesson, one part skilled design creation, and one part stabbing things for fun, Forged In Fire's greatest strength is in the camaraderie between the contestants that develops in every episode. Forged in Fire is streaming on Discovery+.

20 Sugar Rush Most of Netflix's reality cooking competitions take their cues from GBBO, but not Sugar Rush. Unlike the others on this list, it's inspired by Australian TV — specifically, Zumbo's Just Desserts, which is also on Netflix. Both shows star Australian pâtissier Adriano Zumbo as the primary judge. Zumbo spent nearly a decade on the Aussie version of Masterchef before launching his dessert-themed series, and his dedication to being fair-minded is evident. Sugar Rush Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix, along with the holiday specials for fans to spoil their dinner with, plus the spinoff Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet.

21 Making It The closest American television has come to a homegrown version of GBBO, Making It brings the same good feelings and "up with amateurs" vibe to the handcrafting set. It helps that hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman genuinely seem to love the creations on offer, and judges Dayna Isom Johnson and Simon Doonan know how to gently handle those who struggle. Making It Season 3 is streaming on Peacock.

22 Crazy Delicious Netflix's latest food competition series, Crazy Delicious, takes a page (and a few judges) from Food Network and then ups the budget substantially. The dishes and the contestants are pretty basic, but the way the challenges are presented is fun, and the beauty of the set is ridiculously over the top in the best way possible. Crazy Delicious Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

23 Project Greenlight One of the earliest iterations of reality competition shows, HBO’s famous Project Greenlight series features first-time filmmakers being given the chance to direct a feature film. It’s so pre-reality competition era, it’s billed as a documentary, but fans know their genre when they see it. All four seasons of Project Greenlight are streaming on HBO Max.

24 Guy's Grocery Games Food Network hit a homerun when Guy Fieri won Season 2 of The Next Food Network Star. Basically the Kelly Clarkson of food-based TV shows, Fieri has created monster hits with shows like the endlessly running Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. His reality competition, Guy's Grocery Games, is similarly supremely watchable, with Fieri treating both competitors and judges with a gentle respect all hosts should study. All 27 seasons of Guy's Grocery Games are streaming on Discovery+.