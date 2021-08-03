Entertainment
Simone Biles’ Most Inspiring Quotes Are Words To Live By

Shhh, the G.O.A.T. is speaking.

By Sydney N. Sweeney
With a combined total of 31 (yes, 31!) Olympic and World Championship medals, Simone Biles is *the* most decorated gymnast ever.

But her success didn’t happen overnight, and all of her experiences, both on and off the mat, have shaped the way she perceives just about everything — from her sport to herself. The 24-year-old athlete has never shied away from being real about her experience, which is why her words are always wisdom to live by.

A successful competition for me is always going out there and putting 100% into whatever I’m doing. It’s not always winning.

