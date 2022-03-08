Shawn Mendes Called For Action Against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill

Shawn Mendes is speaking up for what he believes in. On March 7, the 23-year-old singer showed support for the LGBTQ+ community by taking a stand against a controversial piece of new legislation in Florida. Ahead of the Florida Senate debating what is commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” Mendes shared a tweet urging Florida residents to join him in demanding to an end to the proposed legislation.

“Florida, call your senators !” Mendes tweeted, alongside a link to the Florida Senate’s directory. Mendes also used the hashtag “#LetFreeFloridaSayGay” in his tweet. Florida residents can contact their local reps to share their concerns about the controversial bill.

The singer’s comments appeared above a quoted tweet from the political advocacy group, Equality Florida. The group’s tweet included what they describe as a photo of students, “faith leaders,” and LGBTQ+ lawmakers rallying on the Florida Capitol steps in Tallahassee.

According to The Independent, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which is formally known as Senate Bill 1834 “Parental Rights in Education,” states: “A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” NBC News also reports the legislation states parents can take legal action against school districts for allegedly violating the bill.

NBC News also reported the Florida Senate passed the bill on March 8. This comes after the Florida House of Representatives previously passed it on Feb. 24. The bill now is directed to Governor Ron DeSantis, who NBC News reported signaled support of the bill’s objectives in February.

Several celebrities have recently spoken out against the bill, including LGBTQ+ actor and comedian Kate McKinnon, who mocked the legislation during the “Weekend Update” segment on the March 5 episode of Saturday Night Live. On March 8, Florida native Ariana Grande also shared an Instagram Post by Equality Florida and a link to a MoveOn petition on her Stories. In one Story, she called the Florida Senate passage of the bill, “really disgusting.”