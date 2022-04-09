Shanique From The Ultimatum Has A ~Sexy~ Job IRL

Every long-term relationship has a turning point. There’s that moment when you look at your partner and contemplate your future with them. And for some people, that moment results in you both joining the cast of a Netflix reality dating series. Maybe that’s a very small group of people, but it is the situation for the cast of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The six couples on the new reality series decided to take that turning point moment and share it with Netflix audiences everywhere. Shanique Imari is a part of one of those couples, and she has a lot of feelings about her relationship.

Shanique was dating Randall Griffin for about a year and a half before they went on The Ultimatum together. Shanique was ready to get married and Randall wasn’t, so Shanique told him it was either time to propose or move on to date other people.

In the first episode of The Ultimatum, Shanique says, “If you want a family, and you want marriage, you want to build with someone, and you’re ready for that and they’re not, I think it is okay to put your foot down and not settle and say, ‘This is something that I need.’ I want a lifetime commitment.”

Here are all the details you need to know about Shanique and the type of commitment she’s looking for in her relationship.

Shanique Imari’s Real Job

Shanique is only 24 years old, but she’s already a successful entrepreneur. She’s the owner of Syn’s Closet, an intimate apparel store based in Texas. According to the store’s website, they sell lingerie, swimwear, and loungewear that strives “to encourage people to shamelessly embrace feeling sexy in their own skin at every point in their journey — regardless of what it looks like.”

Shanique Imari’s Social Media

Shanique is pretty active on Instagram, and she has thousands of followers to show for it. In addition to promoting Syn’s Closet, she posts about her life in Austin and her travels to places like Puerto Rico and Bali.

Shanique Imari Facts

Shanique, who also goes by Nikki, is from Jamaica, according to her Instagram bio. She graduated from Texas Southern University in 2018 and was a member of the sorority AKA. Shanique has a very full life, one that anybody (whether or not it’s Randall) would be lucky to share with her.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum are streaming on Netflix now.