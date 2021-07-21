Netflix’s newest reality dating competition, Sexy Beasts, takes the premise of Love Is Blind a step beyond not being able to see your date. In this show, the singles looking for love can see their dates just fine... except, like The Masked Singer, their faces aren’t visible. But rather than use giant costumes, Sexy Beasts goes the Hollywood makeup route, with high-end prosthetics that obscure what they look like. This Sexy Beasts Season 1 cast and creature guide will help viewers keep straight which creature is dating who.

Warning: Mild Spoilers for Sexy Beasts Season 1 follow. The concept behind Sexy Beasts is simple. Six singles who have struggled to find love want to take looks out of the equation. They find appearances to be a problem because people don’t look beyond their face to who they are, or they can’t look past the appearances of others. To that end, they meet three heavily prosthesis’d dates for drinks and get to know them. Of those three, two get to go on a first date, and the winner gets a second chance to make an unmasked first impression.

The prosthetics (which are designed by KM Effects, the designer behind major Hollywood films and fantasy series like The Nevers) are part of the fun. Who doesn’t want to watch a giant chicken head go out with three wildly different creatures? But who is who? Let’s run down the cast and what masks they wear.

Emma the Demon

Netflix

Episode 1 introduces Emma, a professional model who is tired of those who can’t see past her face. She’s looking for a “bad boy” who “isn’t perfect.”Her Dates:

Netflix

Emma’s choices include Archie the Stone Man, who thinks he looks a bit like a Greek God in his getup. There’s also Bennett the Mandrill, who admits he’s a “boob guy,” and Adam the Mouse, who thinks wearing women’s perfume is a way to attract a date.

James the Beaver

Netflix

Episode 2 revolves around James, a lab technician from Los Angeles. He’s never been on a “formal date” before, in his telling, but he promises that he has 20in biceps along with his beaver face.

His Dates:

Netflix

James’ dates include Amber the Pixie, who in real life is in the US military. There’s also Timiko, the Zombie, a “serial first dater.” Finally, Alexis the Leopard is a law student from New York City and aspires to be a singer-songwriter.

Kariselle the Panda

Netflix

Episode 3’s Kariselle isn’t here looking for casual love, even though the show only goes to the second date. She is looking for a husband, and she’s determined to find one in her group of contestants.

Her Dates:

Netflix

Kariselle’s collection features Josh the Bull, who claimed under his makeup he’s a “hot nerd.” Ethan the Tin Man is a marine biologist from Dallas who knows tons about Dolphins, while Tyler the Alien is a male model who works as a security guard to make ends meet.

Ibrahim the Wolf

Netflix

In Episode 4, Ibrahim the Wolf is a professional dancer and graffiti artist who splits his time between two continents in New York City and London. Like Kariselle, he is looking for a potential marriage.

His Dates:

Netflix

Ibrahim’s options include Karissa the Troll, a life coach from Texas who loves the idea of connecting on a deeper level. Gabi the Owl is a veterinary student from West Virginia who gets hit on while working with animals. Finally, Bella the Dinosaur is a London-based motivational speaker and part-time model.

Nina the Dolphin

Netflix

Episode 5’s Nina the Dolphin is an administrative assistant from San Diego who hopes that one of her contestants turns out to be a cowboy.

Her Dates:

Netflix

She’s in luck as Dustin the Scarecrow is, in fact, a Texan who wears boots and a hat when he’s not in character. She’s also got London-based party boy Dominic the Mantis and Mick the Rhino, a holistic health practitioner from LA.

Kelechi the Rooster

Netflix

In the Season 1 finale, Kelechi the Rooster is a pharmacy student from Tennessee who worries that people can’t see past his handsome face and “dangly bits.” (He means the rooster wattle. Obvs.)

His Dates:

Netflix

Kelechi’s dates begin with Lilly the Witch, who is a professional model working in the U.K. He also meets Martha the Deer, a sales executive from Southampton who has only been to America once, by mistake when she boarded the wrong flight. And finally, there’s Cassie the Frog, a princess in disguise looking to be kissed by Prince Charming.

Sexy Beasts Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.