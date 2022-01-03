The Lyrics To SEVENTEEN's WOOZI's "Ruby" Will Make You Turn Red

2022 is off to an amazing start for CARATs. On Monday, Jan. 3, SEVENTEEN’s WOOZI dropped his first-ever solo single “Ruby,” which includes lyrics entirely in English. “Baby girl you’re making me a beautiful jewel/ Every time I look at you I keep turning red,” the K-pop star sings during the track. Fans need to check out the meaning behind WOOZI’s “Ruby” lyrics because they’re burning with passion.

According to a press release by PLEDIS Entertainment, throughout the song, WOOZI “likens the feeling of an intense attraction to the ‘other’ to the blazing colors of a ‘Ruby,’ illustrating the swing of emotions one experiences in the midst of such fiery feelings.” This intensity is shown through the various sounds heard during the track. “Ruby” begins with classical strings before it switches to a pulsating rock beat featuring guitar riffs and drums and then ends with jazzy piano sounds. The “Ruby” music video is equally as captivating, as it features WOOZI dressed in various looks, including a red suit.

According to Soompi, WOOZI said in a statement “Ruby” brings a “wide variety of charms” that depicts “the magnetic pull of the moment when you lay your eyes on a beautiful jewel and are instantly captivated.” To bring this passion to life, WOOZI revealed he made sure to move his voice “freely” throughout the song with a “colorful array of variations.” Although he said he wanted to show fans a new side of himself with his new song, he also made sure to stay true to himself. “I wanted to show that this new side of me is also completely me,” he said.

During the song, WOOZI talks about being drawn to a special someone. “Blinded by shining lights, pulling me close/ Bloody red flamin’ up,” he sings. “She takes me in, oh/ Oh my ga- sh*t/ I see myself in ya.” He also calls that person his “forbidden fruit” and says he can’t help but think of their “ruby lips.” Then, in the chorus, he sings, “My heart has gone to ya/ I don’t give a -/ It blows my mind how you did this to me.”

Check out the full lyrics for “Ruby” below via PLEDIS Entertainment.

Verse

Out of sight

Where am I running to now

Blinded by shining lights, pulling me close

Bloody red flamin’ up

She takes me in, oh

Oh my ga- sh*t

I see myself in ya

Pre-Chorus

Baby girl you’re making me a beautiful jewel

Every time I look at you I keep turning red

I’m not going back, go color me like you

My forbidden fruit

She got the ruby lips

Chorus

My heart is taken away

I don’t give a -

My heart has gone to ya

I don’t give a -

It blows my mind how you did this to me

With all of your shine

She got the ruby

My heart is taken away

I don’t give a -

My heart has gone to ya

I don’t give a -

And girl I knew that this would happen just

From the start cause she got the ruby

Refrain

She got the ruby

Oh yeah yeah oh yeah yeah

Think I’m out my mind pass me a coke zero to calm down

Sh*t, this is red too

Pre-Chorus

Baby girl you’re making me a beautiful jewel

Every time I look at you I keep turning red

I’m not going back, go color me like you

My forbidden fruit

She got the ruby lips

Chorus

My heart is taken away

I don’t give a -

My heart has gone to ya

I don’t give a -

It blows my mind how you did this to me

With all of your shine

She got the ruby

My heart is taken away

I don’t give a -

My heart has gone to ya

I don’t give a -

And girl I knew that this would happen just

From the start cause

She got the ruby

Outro

Baby girl you’re making me a beautiful jewel

Every time I look at you I keep turning red

She got the ruby

CARATs are head over heels for WOOZI’s new song!