Everything To Know About Serene From The Bachelor

We’re just about halfway through Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. That means we’re right in that sweet spot where the early-season drama is just about reaching its height, while the Bachelor’s true connections are starting to blossom. One of those connections just might be with Serene Russell. She’s remained out of the spotlight for much of this season so far, mostly because she’s successfully avoided all the Shrimp-Gate drama. But now she could be a more important part of Bachelor Nation thanks to her growing relationship with Clayton.

Serene went into her Bachelor journey with a very clear sense of what she’s looking for in a partner. According to her official ABC bio, “Serene knows her worth and what she needs to be happy. When it comes to relationships, she wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back.” She also says that her dream man is “honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator,” so hopefully Clayton has just as much clarity as he embarks on this journey with Serene. Here's everything you need to know about Serene as this season of The Bachelor continues.

Serene Russell’s Real Job

Serene is multi-talented, and her career reflects that. In her ABC bio, she lists her job as an elementary school teacher, and she showed how good she is with kids during the kids’ birthday party group date at the beginning of this season. But Serene is also a model, and her Instagram bio reveals that she’s represented by Wilhelmina Denver and by The Tabb Agency.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Serene graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 with a degree in journalism.

Serene Russell’s Instagram

Since Serene is a model, it makes sense that her Instagram is filled with gorgeous shots of her serving all her best angles for the camera. Her modeling career really seems to be the main focus of her Instagram, although Serene has also recently been using it to promote her time on The Bachelor this season. Serene also loves inspirational quotes and has an entire highlight reel on her Instagram dedicated to moving words.

Serene Russell Facts

Serene is 26 years old and lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She has a cat named Leonardo DiCATprio and seems to be an animal lover, although guinea pigs freak her out. According to her bio, her “spirit is robust and her passion is strong,” all things that could make her a perfect match for Clayton.

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.