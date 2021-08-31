Selena Gomez's Most Inspiring Quotes Are Pure Wisdom

Because who says you’re not perfect?
Millions of fans look up to Selena Gomez. The star is outspoken about topics like mental health and body positivity, and she’s also been an open book when it comes to themes of heartbreak and self-love through her music. Since so many people look to her for words of wisdom, here are the most inspiring Selena Gomez quotes that you’ll be sure to love, too.
It’s okay not to know what you want to do with the rest of your life. It’s a journey to find your direction or your passion so don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks, as they happen to all of us.