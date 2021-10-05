A month after Cardi B welcomed her second child with Offset on Sept. 4, she’s still continuing to receive gifts congratulating her on her new bundle of joy. On Monday, Oct. 4, the rapper shared several videos on her Instagram Story of her opening presents from celebrities like Lizzo and Mickey Guyton, as well as brands like Dolce & Gabbana and LolaVie. She got everything from baby clothes and lotions to body washes. One of the most personal gifts came from one of her long-time friends and collaborators. Get this: Selena Gomez sent Cardi B’s newborn son the sweetest gift basket filled with toys, treats, and stuffed animals.

Gomez and Cardi B have been friends for years. They first connected in 2018 when they collaborated with DJ Snake and Ozuna to drop their hit single “Taki Taki.” After they starred in the song’s music video together, the two remained in touch and eventually became close. When Cardi B announced she was pregnant on Instagram on June 27, Gomez was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the rapper, commenting, “Another angel. Love you Momma,” underneath her post.

Prince Williams/GC Images/Getty Images

Flash forward to Oct. 4 and Cardi B has now revealed Gomez sent her a huge gift basket congratulating her on the arrival of her new baby. “I got this beautiful gift basket for ‘Sun Sun,’ with this little bear from Selena Gomez,” Cardi said in the video. (Technically, it’s a stuffed elephant, but that’s beside the point because the plush is so adorable.) “It’s so cute, and it’s got treats for me. You know when I’m rocking the baby to sleep at night, you know I get hungry at the nighttime,” Cardi continued. “This is so cute! Thank you Selena Gomez, you’re adorable.”

The basket featured an assortment of gifts inside, including what looked like little teddy bear socks, a mini blue elephant plush, and treats like Frolletti (aka, a brand of Italian cookies). It was so nice of Gomez to send presents for both Cardi and her baby. Take a look at Cardi’s video below.

Gomez gives the best gifts!