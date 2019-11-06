Apple TV+'s launch in November 2019 wasn't the most auspicious start for the streamer, especially with Disney+ arriving on its heels two weeks later and grabbing so much attention. But slow and steady has always won the race, and Apple had the benefit of green lighting second seasons for all four shows the streamer launched with, before it even launched. Since then, Dickinson and For All Mankind have premiered their Season 2s to rave reviews. But the show science fiction and fantasy fans want updates about is See, the post-apocalyptic series in which nearly the entire population has lost their vision. It’s already been confirmed that See Season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ in 2021, so here’s what to know about it:

Of the four shows that debuted at Apple TV+’s launch, See fared the worst in the eyes of critics. (It currently holds a 40% splat on Rotten Tomatoes.) Part of the issue of the show is that its concept is super ambitious. The idea of telling a story of a visually impaired human society via a visual medium such as television is a daring undertaking.

Unfortunately, the execution in Season 1 wasn’t always great. There are stunning moments, like Jason Momoa's character Baba Voss sword-fighting multiple opponents using only aural cues to find them. But for each triumphant action, there is another "prayer" scene with Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks) reminding viewers exactly why Game of Thrones-like sexposition for the sake of shock value isn't trendy on TV anymore. Even so, the show has been praised for its representation of those with visual impairments and was honored for its portrayal of people with disabilities by the Ruderman Family Foundation in 2020.

The series will get another chance to win over critics and casual viewers alike with its second season.

See Season 2 Trailer

After production was halted on See Season 2 in the spring of 2020, it took nearly six months for the show to get back to work. However, Season 2 will officially premiere in August, and Apple TV+ previewed its return with a tense teaser trailer.

In the teaser, a kidnapped Haniwa tells her captor he’ll be sorry because Baba is her father and will make him pay for what he’s done. Her speech is intercut with footage of Baba traversing the wilderness, and Queen Kane and Maghara preparing for war. But Haniwa’s words are cut short when the man introduces himself as Edo Voss, her uncle.

See Season 2 Cast

Most of the See Season 1 cast is expected to return for Season 2. That includes Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, Hera Hilmar as Maghra, Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane, Alfre Woodard as Paris, Joshua Henry as Jerlamerel, plus Nesta Cooper as Haniwa and Archie Madekwe as Kofun.

The new season will also introduce several characters. According to Deadline, Highlander and Arrow star Adrian Paul will play a character named Lord Harlan. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista will also be part of Season 2’s cast, playing Baba Voss’ brother Edo.

Other new cast members include Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett, and Tamara Tunie.

See Season 2 Plot

See Season 1 ended with Queen Kane and Maghara reuniting and taking control of the Witchfinder army after the Witchfinder General, Tamacti Jun, died. They also gained possession of Haniwa after she was separated from her biological father, Jerlamerel, and brother, Kofun. Meanwhile, Baba Voss saved Kofun, blinding Jerlamerel in the process, and the two headed off to save Haniwa.

Season 2 will see Baba fighting to reunite his family and escape the ever-lingering threat of war. However, the emergence of his nemesis brother makes those goals more difficult than ever.

See Season 2 Release Date

See Season 2, Episode 1 will hit Apple+ on Friday, August 27, with new episodes premiering weekly afterward.

See Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.