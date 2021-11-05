The First Pic Of Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman's Baby Girl Is Too Cute

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann have officially welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Pfeiffer Lucia. The actor made the exciting announcement in a Nov. 4 Instagram, revealing their daughter was born just days prior. “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21,” he wrote, also sharing her name. “In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe.” Fans need to see the first pic of Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman's daughter because it’s so adorable.

The first photo Speedman posted shows him snuggling up next to his daughter, who’s seen wrapped in a fluffy white blanket. It’s the cutest thing, and as if that wasn’t enough, the star also shared a black-and-white photo of him cradling his new bundle of joy.

Hofmann also shared a few black-and-white photos of their baby girl. One picture shows Pfeiffer sleeping on top of Hofmann’s chest, while others feature close-ups of the little one’s hands and feet. The designer wrote, “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman🌸 Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33 a.m. weighing 6.6lb.”

She also explained the couple chose the name Pfeiffer “for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea,” and they picked Lucia “to forever be our little ‘light.’”

See Speedman and Hofmann’s Instagrams below.

During an Oct. 18 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Speedman told fans he and his girlfriend were expecting their child “any day now.” He said he was constantly checking his phone for baby updates and that the couple was preparing to welcome their child with an at-home birth. “This guy just delivered this tub and now I am in charge of blowing it up and getting water in and all of that stuff,” he said. “It’s kind of a weird experience, I am not going to lie.”

The couple, who’s been dating since 2017, first announced they were expecting on Mother’s Day 2021. “In full bloom🌸 Baby girl Speedman coming soon🌸,” Hofmann wrote in a May 9 Instagram, alongside a photo of her baby bump.

After following their parenthood journey on social media for months, fans can’t believe Speedman and Hofmann’s baby is now finally here. Welcome to the world, Pfeiffer Lucia!