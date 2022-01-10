This Bachelor Contestant Caught Fans' Attention Right Off The Bat

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor has officially begun, which means all of Bachelor Nation is trying to figure out who is going to wind up accepting his final rose at the end of the run. After the first episode, it’s anyone’s guess, but Sarah Hamrick definitely seems like one Bachelor Nation should watch. The woman knows how to win: Not only has she won major pageants, she also works on Wall Street as a wealth management advisor. She also seemed to make a great first impression on Clayton, which is obviously the best sign of them all.

Probably the first thing that stands out about Sarah among the other contestants is her age. At 23, she’s the youngest contestant on the season, with almost all of the rest of the cast being in their later 20s or early 30s. However, Sarah was quick to correct any misconceptions about her level of maturity; in her bio on ABC’s website, she wrote that she “may be young, but she's gone through more in life than the average girl her age.” And that certainly appears to be true. She has a pageant title under her belt, a Wall Street job, and a magna cum laude undergrad honor.

Here’s what else to know about her.

Sarah Hamrick’s Job

For the past couple years, Sarah worked as a financial advisor and analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York City, per her LinkedIn profile. However, she started a new job at the beginning of 2022, and now she’s an account manager at the financial tech company SmartAsset.

Sarah Hamrick’s Instagram

Sarah clearly knows how to use Instagram to the fullest. Her account boasts over 20,000 followers, and nearly all of her posts are professional-looking pics of her modeling. She’s also got lots of brand partnerships going on, so hopefully she’s making ~bank~ on those.

Sarah Hamrick Facts

Though she lives in New York City now, Sarah is originally from Cowpens, South Carolina, and her father is actually the mayor of her hometown. While growing up in South Carolina, Hamrick competed in beauty pageants, and actually won Miss Teen South Carolina in 2015. The win made her eligible to compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2016, where she finished as a Top 10 finalist.

Find out if Sarah can win Clayton’s heart when new episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.