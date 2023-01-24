You won’t find Sam Smith on Tinder and Hinge — and no, it’s not because they’re a major, Grammy award-winning celebrity. In a Jan. 23 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Smith explained how they were banned from dating apps after being accused of catfishing as, well, Sam Smith.

During the interview, Smith got candid about their dating app history. “I never did Grindr. I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me,” they explained to ET Canada. (Someone call Nev Schulman.)

Apparently, Smith never verified their profile, a short process which involves taking a selfie video used to confirm your identity. Once done, your profile receives a verified badge. “Well, I didn’t verify my profile, so I should have done that.” the singer admitted.

Even without the assistance of the apps, Smith’s romantic life has been faring just fine. They told ET Canada, “I’ve always been able to date.” Smith didn’t name anyone in particular, but on Jan. 16, they were spotted on a date (or what looked like a date) with Chris Cowan, a designer based in New York City. The duo was photographed on a walk in SoHo, NYC, and in one photo, Smith kissed the top of Cowan’s head. (Smith has previously been linked to François Rocci and Brandon Flynn.)

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In an October 2022 interview with GQ, the “Stay With Me” singer shared more details about their dating life. “I’ve only had three boyfriends. All of them, equally, were just incredible teachers. And I think that now, it’s definitely changed how I am in relationships, because I don’t need another person to direct me to me,” they explained at the time. “I direct them to me myself. Because I know who I am.”

Smith seemed to have an optimistic view of romance. They continued, “And it’s beautiful. Every single relationship is different. Every two people are different. And I think it’s just learning your own language together.”