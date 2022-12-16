Sam Asghari Would Rather Britney Didn't Post Topless Photos

People talk about Britney Spears’ Instagram presence, like, a lot. And apparently, her longtime love and husband Sam Asghari has his own thoughts about her more risqué posts. On Dec. 16, Asghari commented on Spears’ topless photos — and his statement was slightly confusing.

To backtrack a bit, on Dec. 15, Spears posted two topless pics (with strategically placed emojis) to her Instagram feed. Quickly, fans took to the comments section to express concerns about the singer’s social media presence, with some people claiming things seemed “not OK” and “very wrong,” per Billboard. Apparently, fans think Britney no longer has control of her own socials.

In response, Asghari kinda defended his wife, but that didn’t stop him from adding his two cents. “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” Asghari wrote in the comments section of Spears’ photo, per Page Six. “I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.” Spears eventually turned off her comments section, so his words are no longer visible there, but Asghari shared the same message to his Instagram Story. Seems like he wants to make it clear that he will not try to control his wife or what she chooses to share.

Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images

Asghari has previously opened up about his and Britney’s different relationships with social media. On Dec. 5, he responded to rumors that he was in charge of Britney’s accounts. “I would never control someone that’s been controlled for 13+ years,” he wrote on IG.

Four days later, on Dec. 9, he continued to explain his social media use. “I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Out of respect for her privacy, I don’t post her [24/7]. I ask for permission if I ever do,” he explained, per Billboard. “I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same. Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage.”