Ryan Reynolds Jokes That He Didn't Know Blake Lively's Real Last Name

One thing’s for sure, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds always have got jokes for each other. After Lively announced the launch of her haircare brand Blake Brown Beauty, Reynolds took to Instagram to congratulate her — but he obviously had to make a quip about not knowing her real last name, too.

"I’m obscenely proud of this woman. She’s been working on @blakebrownbeauty for 7 years. And the result is exactly what you’d expect from a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius,” Reynolds wrote on IG Stories on Aug. 1 before joking, “Also, I just found out her last name is Brown.”

In a July 31 interview with Vogue, Lively explained the origin of the brand name. “I wanted to put my name on the brand because it’s something that I hammered, carved, welded, molded, and baked,” she told the outlet. “But I didn’t want to rely on my name alone. So it’s a version of my name — my dad took my mom’s last name — Lively came from my mom and Brown came from my father.” (Her parents’ names are Ernie Brown and Elaine Lively.)

On Aug. 1, Lively responded to Reynolds’ Story on her own page, “Brown is my dad’s last name. He took Lively from my mom & older siblings. Now that I think about it, Ryan Lively has a nice right to it. Your move, Reynolds.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

According to Lively, the haircare line has been in the works for quite some time. In an IG post, she joked about how her hair has always been “the single most identifiable part about” her. She wrote, “I’ve found a system that has worked wonders for [my hair], a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error. I spent 7 years (I know. It toggles between impressive and wtf took so long) obsessively developing every detail of my newest baby, @blakebrownbeauty.”

The launch includes eight vegan, cruelty-free products: Fundamental Nourishing Shampoo, Fundamental Nourishing Mask, Fundamental Strengthening Shampoo, Fundamental Strengthening Mask, All-In-wONEder Leave-In Potion, The Dry Shampoo, Glam Mousse, and Rich Reset Pre-Shampoo Mask. (Apparently, Lively doesn’t use conditioner.)