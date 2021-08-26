Ryan's Tweet For Blake's 34th Birthday Is Him Trolling Her, As Always

Happy birthday Blake Lively! Well, in true Ryan Reynolds fashion, the actress’ husband decided to skip the love letters and corny messages. Instead, he resorted to what he does best: trolling shenanigans. To celebrate Lively’s 34th birthday on Aug. 25, Reynolds proved to fans that he’s basically mastered the art of joking around with his wife on social media. This time, though, the Free Guy actor called in another A-list celebrity for help. All hail, Mariah Carey.

The actor posted an Instagram of a side-by-side video of him and Mariah Carey singing to her 1995 classic hit, “Fantasy.” While Carey sang, Reynolds started fluttering his arms like a butterfly and mouthing the legendary musician’s lyrics. Reynolds captioned the post, “My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25." The joke being, obviously, that Blake being born (her birthday is on Aug. 25) is not at the top of his list of favorite things to happen on that day.

Reynolds isn’t the only one poking fun at his partner on social media. Lively took to her Instagram on Aug. 19 to laugh at her husband a little bit too, sharing a meme that highlighted the evident differences between some mothers and fathers when it comes to the first day of school. “This actually made me lol,” she captioned. The post shows her practically falling into the ocean from a scene from her 2016 film The Shallows versus her husband on the bottom, relaxed, posing in one of his Aviation gin commercials.

Whatever the situation, it’s refreshing to see a celebrity couple not taking each other too seriously. Just as much as fans love seeing what the gorgeous pair end up wearing to elite events like the Oscars and Met Gala, they’re keeping their eyes peeled for the next time a little harmless trolling occurs.