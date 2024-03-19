The question on everyone’s minds — where is Kate Middleton? — was seemingly answered on March 18 after a video of her and Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop went viral. (Although some Katespiracy theorists don’t believe it was her.) Still, the mess hasn’t been completely cleaned up. All the mystery surrounding Kate brought up some other royal family drama — specifically, rumors about an affair between William and Rose Hanbury, which date back to 2019.

On March 16, Rose herself responded to the claims, five full years after the speculation first started. Through her lawyers, she told Business Insider that “the rumors are completely false.” Meanwhile, Kensington Palace declined to comment on the speculation.

ICYMI, on March 12, Stephen Colbert talked about the backstory behind the Kate theories, which reached their height after she posted an edited Mother’s Day photo on March 10. During his opening monologue, Colbert discussed the viral debate about Kate’s whereabouts and referenced to William and Rose’s rumored affair.

“Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair,” Colbert said — and he even referenced Rose by name.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The infidelity speculation started in 2019 after Rose and Kate reportedly had a falling out after years of close friendship. Rose and her husband, David Cholmondeley (the seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley), attended William and Kate’s wedding in 2011. The couples also lived near each other in Norfolk.

Around that same time, Kate was filmed rejecting Will’s PDA, leading people to question where they stood. TLDR; There wasn’t any concrete evidence to back up the affair rumors, but that didn’t stop people from running with them — or revisiting them now.

One theorist on X claimed, “So basically, Prince William is doing to Kate, what his father did to Diana? Got it. Got it. Got it.” Others who believe the affair rumors seem to think that Kate is getting revenge on her husband. “kate is kinda queenin out with this whole gone girl act. maybe she deserves to be on the throne fr,” one wrote.