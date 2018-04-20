Let’s Revisit Ronnie's Iconic "Ron Ron Juice" Recipe From Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast has proven they can party just as hard as they did back in the original Jersey Shore days, and that is largely thanks to the return of Ron Ron Juice. The iconic Jersey Shore cocktail was resurrected early on in Family Vacation, and Ronnie gave everyone a very welcome reminder of how to make the dangerously boozy drink. In an early episode of the reunion series, Ronnie gave viewers a quick tutorial on his Ron Ron Juice recipe, which turned out to be super simple… and there are a ton of fun ways to customize it and make it your own.

On Season 1, Episode 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which aired April 19, 2018, Ronnie treated the entire house to a batch of his famous Ron Ron Juice... and of course, that led to some very questionable decisions when they all went to the club afterward. But for right now, let's just focus on the drink, because Ronnie actually spelled out how to make the legendary beverage while caressing a watermelon in the confessional room and slurring his words just a bit: “Look at this watermelon, this succulent, voluptuous, smooth watermelon. Blended with vodka and cranberry and ice, and swallowed by everybody in the house.”

OK, so, the key takeaways from that eloquent recipe recitation: Watermelon is one of the main ingredients. Of course, the other main ingredient is a ton of vodka. In the episode, Ronnie dumped most of a bottle of vodka into the blender in the kitchen. Other than that, all you really need is some cranberry juice and ice. Blend it all together, and you're ready to get turnt. It's basically like a giant, alcoholic watermelon smoothie, which honestly sounds very good.

MTV

Although the version of Ron Ron Juice Ronnie detailed in Jersey Shore Family Vacation really only consists of four ingredients, there are other variations online that add a few extra touches to the iconic drink. Most sites that feature a Ron Ron Juice replica recipe include cherries as a fifth ingredient alongside the watermelon, vodka, cranberry juice, and ice. Blueberries also make an appearance every so often. For instance, the cocktail site VodkaOnly suggests adding cherries and creamer to the mix for a smoother, fruitier kick. (The site also suggests an updated Snooki version that includes blueberries and Jägermeister for anyone who is really looking to turn up.)

Ronnie’s fellow cast members have their own takes on the drink, too. Before Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered, JWoww made a batch of Ron Ron Juice on her YouTube channel in early 2018, walking viewers through the recipe that she uses. JWoww made use of all the fruits she could, including the requisite watermelon, as well as cherries and blueberries. The biggest difference in her recipe was that instead of using a blender, JWoww smashed and mixed all the fruit in with the vodka and cranberry juice by hand. The result is not a smoothie like we see on the show, but rather a traditional-looking cocktail with pieces of fruit still floating around in the liquid.

The true beauty of Ron Ron juice is how loose the recipe is. You can basically throw however much watermelon or vodka, along with whatever other fruit or alcohol you are craving into the blender and just go to town. If you are looking for more rigid guidelines, though, WikiHow suggests using 8 cups of watermelon, 12 ounces of cranberry juice, 1.5 cups of blueberries, a jar of maraschino cherries, 1.5 cups of vodka, and then however much ice you think is necessary. Food & Wine also offered up some similar drinks for anyone who wants to switch up the Ron Ron Juice recipe a bit with a watermelon-tequila cocktail or a watermelon sangria.

Ron Ron Juice is definitely the perfect thing to drink with your friends if you keep holy the Jerzday and have Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewing parties on Thursdays, or really just anytime you want to let loose but are tired of the same basic mixed drinks. Plus, it is super easy to make and you can really customize the recipe however you like. Just be careful if you’re about to drink some Ron Ron Juice, though, because as every Jersey Shore fan has seen, it can lead to some pretty questionable decisions.