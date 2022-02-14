10 Romantic Disney+ Movies To Watch On Valentine’s Day

There was a long time when Disney was synonymous with princesses, fairytale weddings, and romance. Although the brand has long expanded beyond the fairy tale niche, it *is* still its base’s bread and butter, with Disneyland and Disney World offering wedding packages, princess-style gowns, and more. Romance will always be a significant part of the Disney appeal, and, unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of romantic Disney+ movies to watch on Valentine’s Day.

Disney+ has even made a point to gather together everything that smacks of romance together under a single banner on the Disney+ site. The “Valentine’s Day Collection” has everything from Marvel’s WandaVision to Simpsons episodes set around the couple-favorite holiday. There’s even a lineup of the most romantic episodes from popular Disney Channel series. However, the real present is the live-action and animated films that Disney+ has gathered together for the collection, giving fans a quick way to easily find the most romantic movies.

So, which films are the best of the bunch? Here’s a rundown of the best choices to make if you're staying in this year.

01 Beauty & The Beast Let’s not beat around the bush. There are two Beauty and the Beasts movies from Disney, the 1992 original and the 2017 live-action remake. One is perfect, and the other thought fans wanted to see Cogsworth look like a terrifying monster toy. No shade to Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, but there’s only one Tale As Old As Time to watch here, and it’s the one with cartoon characters.

02 Enchanted Amy Adams has arguably never been more perfect than when she was Giselle in the delightful Enchanted. The hybrid live-action/animated film is a musical fantasy romantic comedy, and if that doesn’t sum up everything Disney fans want in one movie, then I don’t know what to tell you.

03 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella It’s called Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella to differentiate it from the animated 1950s classic version of the same story. But honestly, it might be more accurate to call it Whitney Houston’s Cinderella or Brandy’s Cinderella. Either way, the 1997 film hasn’t aged a day.

04 Up Quite possibly the most romantic first 10 minutes of any Disney-produced film ever, Up is known for its tear-jerking qualities more than its heartwarming ones. But it shouldn’t. The story of a man who thought he couldn’t live without his better half is one of the all-time Pixar greats, and a perfect Valentine’s Day watch.

05 Lady & The Tramp Disney fans divide the animated classics into different eras. The golden era has Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and Fantasia. But the silver age is where it really gets going in the romance department, with Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and my personal favorite, the jazzy Lady and the Tramp. Sure, the romance is going to the dogs, but in a sea of faceless princes, he’s a Tramp, and I love him.

06 10 Things I Hate About You Shakespeare's stories are so romantic, they get remade over and over. Such is The Taming of the Shrew, which most early-aughts fans know as 10 Things I Hate About You. The Julia Stiles/Heath Ledger rom-com came from Disney’s own Touchstone Pictures and was the breakout movie for both actors.

07 The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid is the film that revived Disney after more than a decade in the wilderness and is quite possibly the best ever done by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken as part of their all-too-short run together. The story of the mermaid who gave up her voice for love is now considered a stone-cold classic and perfect for any Valentine’s Day viewing.

08 The Princess Diaries The movie franchise that made Anne Hathaway a star, the entire run of Princess Diaries movies are on Disney+. It’s perfect for those who want to make a day of it visiting the European kingdom of Genovia and having Julie Andrews tell them how to act like royalty.

09 Coco Although this beloved Disney musical is technically about a little boy’s trip to the underworld to reverse his family’s ban on music, Coco is also one of Pixar’s best love stories after Up. The tale of Hector and Imelda, and their doomed romance that is fixed in the afterlife, will make you cry as much as their eventual reunion.