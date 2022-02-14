10 Romantic Disney+ Movies To Watch On Valentine’s Day

There was a long time when Disney was synonymous with princesses, fairytale weddings, and romance. Although the brand has long expanded beyond the fairy tale niche, it *is* still its base’s bread and butter, with Disneyland and Disney World offering wedding packages, princess-style gowns, and more. Romance will always be a significant part of the Disney appeal, and, unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of romantic Disney+ movies to watch on Valentine’s Day.
Disney+ has even made a point to gather together everything that smacks of romance together under a single banner on the Disney+ site. The “Valentine’s Day Collection” has everything from Marvel’s WandaVision to Simpsons episodes set around the couple-favorite holiday. There’s even a lineup of the most romantic episodes from popular Disney Channel series. However, the real present is the live-action and animated films that Disney+ has gathered together for the collection, giving fans a quick way to easily find the most romantic movies.
So, which films are the best of the bunch? Here’s a rundown of the best choices to make if you're staying in this year.