The Kardashian family are a busy bunch, so it’s a rarity they get to sit down and enjoy a meal together. But that’s just what they did on Oct. 4 and Kim Kardashian documented the night on Instagram. There was one guest at the dinner fans were surprised to see, and the photo had them losing it. Rob Kardashian posed with Khloé Kardashian in a rare Instagram and fans were shook.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are known for documenting every aspect of their life online, but when it comes to Rob, he does just the opposite. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted to exit the show in season 13, and, instead, focused on maintaining his privacy and raising his daughter, Dream. Rob still remains close to the family, and Kim’s photos were ultimate proof of the tight-knit bond they still share.

“Dinner with my fave couples,” Kim captioned her Instagram post. The first image in her slideshow featured a pic of Kourtney with her boyfriend Travis Barker. Next up? Khloé was seen posing with Rob who put his arm around her. Not only was it exciting for fans to see Rob out with his sisters, but they loved Kim’s joke.

“I knew u were dating !! @khloekardashian called it,” hairstylist Jen Atkin commented below the pic. “Kim this was funny bestie!” another comment read.

You can see Kim’s slideshow post featuring the photo of Rob and Khloé below.

Khloe even got in on the joke herself. “FOEVA @robkardashianofficial,” she commented. But more than anything, the comments were filled with supportive messages about how nice it was to see Rob. “I enjoy seeing Rob out and looking great,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Loving Rob,” with a slew of heart eye emojis.

Appearances of Rob on social media may be rare, but when they do arrive, they’re extra special.