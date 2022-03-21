9 Theories About Riverdale's Trash Bag Killer

The Trash Bag Killer just won’t stop stalking Betty, and everyone knows he has some sort of twisted affection for her. With the prime suspect (Glen) becoming TBK’s latest victim, Riverdale fans are trying to piece together theories about who the Trash Bag Killer is.
Everything about TBK screams Hal Cooper: his build, his voice, his penchant for black face coverings, and most importantly, his connection to Betty. Hal was presumably killed in Season 3, but there have been teases he’ll be back, and hints that he’s behind the bag.