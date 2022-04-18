It sure feels like Riverdale has tried out every trick in the book, and next up is time travel. The teen drama is currently in the middle of an unexpected superpowers arc, but it’s about to take a big diversion from that main good-versus-evil story to explore the town’s past. Actually, the time jumping may be related to all the new superpowers popping up in Riverdale. Watch the Riverdale Season 6, Episode 11 promo to get a first look at the latest twist.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 6, Episode 10. As the new season has gone along, it’s become apparent that Archie, Betty, and Jughead aren’t the only Riverdale residents who seemed to develop superhuman abilities after the explosion in Archie’s room. The mysterious Percival Pickens can control minds, and Cheryl recently discovered she’s pyrokinetic. There have also been potential hints at Veronica perhaps being immune to Percival’s mind control, and Toni possibly being able to see between dimensions. And the Episode 11 teaser pretty much confirms Tabitha has gained the power to time travel.

The brief trailer shows Tabitha in various different time periods after telling Jughead she’s become a time traveler after being shot by a hitman (who was most likely sent by Percival). The different eras Tabitha will explore aren’t immediately clear, although it’s pretty much a given the ‘50s will play a major role considering the importance of that decade to both Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe and Archie Comics as a whole. The teaser also suggests the late ‘90s will be explored, as Tabitha is shown reading a newspaper warning of the impending Y2K.

The official synopsis for the episode, which is titled “Angels in America,” provides a bit more detail about Tabitha’s adventures through time.

After learning that Percival’s plan to reinvigorate Riverdale would lead to the demise of Pop’s, Tabitha searches for a way to fight back. But when she is targeted by one of Percival’s accomplices, the incident sends her back in time and searching for answers.

The time-bending chaos will begin when Episode 11 of Riverdale Season 6 airs on Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.