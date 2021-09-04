Riverdale’s homegrown rock band is finally getting back together for a reunion gig. Josie McCoy, Valerie Brown, and Melody Valentine haven’t appeared on Riverdale in multiple seasons, but after a long hiatus, Josie and the Pussycats is about to storm the stage once again. The promo trailer for Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 provides a first look at the long-awaited girl group reunion, and teases a surprising romance for Josie once she returns to her hometown.

Although they a big part of the show at the beginning, Josie and the Pussycats have been absent from Riverdale for quite a while. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) left town at the end of Season 3 to try to make it big as a singer in New York City. The short-lived spinoff series Katy Keene followed Josie’s struggle to reach stardom in NYC five years after her departure from Riverdale. Valerie (Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield) disappeared from Riverdale much more unceremoniously. The last appeared in the middle of Season 2, never returning to the show after they quit the Pussycats due to Josie’s desire to become a solo diva.

But the girls are getting back together in Riverdale’s next new episode, aptly title “The Return of the Pussycats.” The teaser shows a now-famous Josie linking up with Valerie and Melody on her return to Riverdale, where the trio give one more performance as Josie and the Pussycats.

And it looks like romance is in the air as well. The teaser shows Josie making out with Sweet Pea, whom she briefly dated in high school. The episode synopsis also reveals that there will be even more Katy Keene crossover in the new episode: Josie’s NYC rival Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde) will also be dropping into Riverdale to shake things up.

After going MIA during the middle of her world tour, mega-star Josie McCoy returns to Riverdale unexpectedly. But it's not until she reunites with her former bandmates Valerie and Melody that she opens up about the real reason why she's back. Elsewhere, Veronica gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot. Finally, Toni steps in to help Tabitha and Veronica land a deal.

It appears this episode will shift the focus away from the mothmen and deadly truckers to focus on Josie, Veronica, and Toni’s storylines following Episode 14 focusing exclusively on Archie, Betty, and Jughead.

Get ready to rock when Josie and the Pussycats take to the stage in Riverdale’s new episode on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.