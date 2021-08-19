Riverdale's Season 5, Episode 13 Promo Teases Another Betty-Tabitha Team-Up

Season 5 of Riverdale is officially not holding back. From killers to love triangles to some of the hottest sex TV has ever seen, the CW series is here to make an impression. And while the show has always been sensational, after a peek at the Aug. 25 episode, it looks like the heat — and danger — is really getting turned up. The Season 5, Episode 13 Riverdale promo shows the citizens doing what they do best: taking down bad guys and looking good while doing it.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 5, Episode 12, “Citizen Lodge.” After a four-month hiatus, Riverdale’s return gave viewers a lot to process. Most importantly, a look at one of the town’s most notorious bad guys, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). The Aug. 18 episode centered around Veronica’s dad's sharing his backstory to his apprentice, Reggie (Charles Melton), and how he went from a shoeshiner to the kingpin of Riverdale.

Basically, young Hiram (played by Consuelos’ IRL son, Michael Consuelos) decided he wanted a more ~glamarous~ life, so he got involved with some shady folks. As a result, his father (played by Mark Consuelos — confusing, I know) was murdered since he was trying to stand in the way of his son’s new career path. Naturally, this pissed young Hiram off, so he killed the group of bad guys he was working for and in turn, became the ultimate bad guy of Riverdale.

Mark Consuelos in The CW's 'Riverdale'

After sharing his story, Hiram realized he didn’t want to be in the way of Reggie’s relationship with his own father. Even though Reggie insisted he wanted to work for him, Hiram decided to let Reggie go and urged him to avoid the gangster life. But since Reggie got the boot, it looks like another Lodge is going to swoop in. The Episode 13 promo shows Veronica (Camila Mendes), who is still not a fan of her father, trying to team up with her former flame in order to take her father down.

In the clip, Veronica and Reggie appear to be combining forces to go after her father’s investors. If they succeed, this could make Veronica the new Bad Guy™ of Riverdale. While they’re busy chasing money and that precious palladium, it looks like Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) are still looking for Jughead, who went missing on the Loney Highway.

In order to lure truckers into Pop’s (and thereforee catch the killer), they decide to have a Coyote Ugly-type event. The clip showed Chery (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) dancing on a bar which is A) very hot and B) very exciting because they need to get back together. Whatever else happens, seeing Choni reunited onstage — or bar — is reason enough to tune in next week.

New episodes of Riverdale Season 5 air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.