They royally fancied each other. ❤️
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip first met as children at the future Duke and Duchess of Kent’s wedding in 1934. However, they didn’t have their first publicized meeting until 1939 — a meeting that prompted a seven-year courtship that involved plenty of letters. They got engaged secretly in 1946, and married on Nov. 20, 1947.
The couple was married for 73 years before Prince Philip’s passing on April 9, 2021, and they shared plenty of sweet and romantic moments throughout their (many, many) years together. Here are some of their best photos from back in the day.