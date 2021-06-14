You Have To See The Queen Cut A Giant Cake With A Long AF Sword

At 95 years old, Queen Elizabeth is truly thriving. She never misses a royal event, is active as ever, and has been a true peace keeper within the family. The Queen does things her way, and she’s always brought the laughs with her fun-loving disposition. And while she’s had so many memorable moments through the years, the new video of the Queen cutting cake with a sword is truly one for the books.

On June 11, the Queen attended a reception in Cornwall, England along with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The festivities, hosted on behalf of The Eden Project, honored local community volunteers. As part of their gratitude, a massive sheet cake was brought in to celebrate the volunteers, which called for an extra large knife. Instead of seeking out a knife, the Queen simply whipped out a sword and began cutting away.

Thankfully someone was on hand to document the hilarious moment and the video is now going viral. You can watch the Queen cut a sheet cake with a sword below.

At first, attendees had little faith in the Queen’s cake cutting skills. “I don’t think this is going to work,” Camilla said, while someone else made sure the Queen knew there was a knife available. But she wasn’t about to do things the conventional way. "I know there is. This is something that is more unusual,” she replied.

Twitter had a field day with the Queen’s bizarre cake-cutting method. “Her Majesty wielding a sharp sword, and an even sharper tongue,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Her majesty the queen cut a cake with a ceremonial sword.....kinda a bad ass move!!” another person tweeted.

The Twittersphere could not get enough of the hilarious video. “The queen used the sword to cut the cake that’s love. The world needs more energy like this,” yet another person said.

Would a knife have been easier? Perhaps. But shout out to the Queen for being a bona fide icon and blessing us with this entertainment.