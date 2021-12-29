That Oprah interview lives rent-free in my mind.
2021 was a defining year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only did they share their truth in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, but they also welcomed a new child. The couple created so many new memories, and these were the most unforgettable ones.
On March 7, Harry and Meghan sat down for a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey. At length, they explained their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, and also revealed a royal had raised uncomfortable questions about their first child’s skin color.