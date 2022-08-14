A Scary Mistake In The Latest PLL: Original Sin Episodes Had Fans Worried It Was Canceled

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fans were left with an ominous note after Episode 7 of the HBO Max show and it wasn’t from “A.” The promo for the upcoming final three episodes of Season 1 ended with the words “The Series Finale” penned in blood for an even more horrifying effect. The message had fans worrying it meant the show was being canceled. Now, take a deep breath. Although that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin message seemed to hint at the show getting canceled after only one season, it’s been confirmed to be a mistake.

You’ll be relieved to hear that the promo was actually “a copy error,” according to TVLine. The message really only meant the batch of episodes dropping on Aug. 18 —Episode 8, 9, and 10 — will complete the show’s first season. As of now, HBO Max has not yet announced a decision on whether the show will be renewed or not, although the cast is holding out hope for more seasons to come.

Here’s the deal with the format of the show that led to the misunderstanding. The Pretty Little Liars sequel series premiered on HBO Max on July 28 with three episodes marking three “chapters” of the story. The next two chapters dropped on Aug. 4, and the latest two chapters were released on Aug. 11. The last three chapters of the season, Episodes 8, 9, and 10, will be released on Aug. 18, marking the finale of Season 1. The somewhat uncommon release schedule and unique verbiage used for each batch of “chapters” likely hinted at the show leaning into the hyper-dramatic and using the term “series finale” instead of “season finale.” The minor copy error had fans in a frenzy about the show’s potential cancellation, but luckily there’s still hope for more Millwood madness.

With that mystery cleared up, there’s still a ton of wild stuff to examine in the Season 1 finale promo. The video teases Imogen, Tabby, Noa, Mouse, and Farin finally confronting their mothers to find out how Angela Waters is connecting to A’s murders, and then coming face to masked face with A themself in a spooky house.

Hopefully, the big finale will reveal A’s identity at long last, but since there’s still the chance for future seasons, the show may decide to keep the murderer a secret for a bit longer. Find out how the horror story wraps up its first season when the final three episodes drop on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 18.