This Pluribus Theory Is So Twisted, It Has To Be True

Pluribus wasted no time in getting every viewer wrapped up in so many perplexing mysteries, but now that more details about the hive mind have been revealed, one super convincing theory has become especially prominent among fans. And sadly, it isn’t the best news for Carol. It sounds like the show has carefully set up a sneaky way for the hive mind to assimilate Carol at long last.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses plot details from the first six episodes of Pluribus. In the sixth episode, an important breakthrough is revealed. Mr. Diabeté informs Carol that the hive mind has discovered a way to get the remaining individuals to join them by using their stem cells. However, Carol’s saving grace is that the hive mind cannot harvest her stem cells without her permission, due to their inability to harm any being.

So of course, Carol immediately calls the hive mind and expressly forbids them from ever collecting her stem cells. Problem solved, right? Well, not exactly. The hive mind’s response was worded very carefully. They specifically told Carol, “No stem cells will be collected from your body.”

Apple TV

The subtle stipulation of “from your body” reminded fans of a moment from Episode 3, which seemed totally unimportant until now. While visiting an ice hotel with Helen in a flashback, Carol mentioned that she had frozen some of her eggs. These frozen eggs would contain Carol’s stem cells, and presumably, harvesting the cells from these eggs would not go against any of the hive mind’s rules.

In fact, it seems like the show has been laying the groundwork to explain why using the cells from Carol’s eggs fits perfect within the hive mind’s ethos. John Cena’s cameo in Episode 6 reiterated the notion that while the hive mind can’t even pick an apple from a tree, they can eat an apple that has freely fallen from its branch. Similarly, they can likely test on human ova that have been separated from the body by forces other than themselves.

Earlier in the season, Zosia explained to Carol that the hive mind can act impulsively if they believe it will save someone from drowning. And in their eyes, Carol is drowning. So, they would be willing to go to extremes if there was a way to assimilate her. Let’s just hope Carol can remember those frozen eggs before it’s too late.