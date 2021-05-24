Twitter Is Crying Real Tears Over Pink's BBMAs Performance With Her Daughter, Willow

Pink received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and she proved how much of an icon she really is when she hit the stage that same night. With her daughter, Willow, at her side, Pink put on a performance that had fans in their feels. These tweets about Pink and Willow Sage Hart's 2021 BBMAs performance are (understandably) emotional AF.

Pink was presented the Icon Award by Jon Bon Jovi, who has been a friend of hers for years. After reflecting on Pink's best career moments, Jovi welcomed Pink to the stage, who slayed a medley of her most iconic hits to date. First up was a heartmelting performance of “Cover Me In Sunshine” featuring her daughter, which had fans on Twitter literally crying. Pink also performed her well-known hits "All I Know So Far," "Get The Party Started," "Who Knew," "Just Like A Pill," and "Just Give Me A Reason."

After witnessing the moving performance, emotion-fueled tweets started rolling in.

“What an unforgettable performance - solo as well as with her daughter. Pink is so deserving of this award. She is a badass,” one fan tweeted of the performance.

“Look at that smile,” another fan tweeted. “I seriously can’t get over this performance. My jaw hit the floor and then I was in tears lol. Such a Beautiful mother daughter moment.”

Pink’s most-devoted fans could not hold in the waterworks.

Fans weren’t the only ones emotional after the performance. Pink was in her feels as well during her acceptance speech.

"I love what I do and I love the people I get to do it with,” she told the crowd. “And we're pretty good at what we do. But it wouldn't matter if no one came to see us and play with us, so all you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out. Thank you for letting us heal together. I cannot wait until we can do it again, so we can just sweat all over each other. And just this is an absolute honor."

Pink ended her speech on a high note, encouraging everyone at home to pursue their dreams as well. "Dream big," she said, "because what if it comes true?"