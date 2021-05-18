Pink Hinted There Could Be A "Lady Marmalade" Remake With A Few Surprises

Pink has had some pretty iconic moments throughout her career, but few top her 2001 music video for “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, and Mya. Their visual became a massive pop culture moment in the early 2000s, and even Pink looks back on the video fondly. In a new interview, Pink revealed whether there will be a “Lady Marmalade” reunion, and it sounds like a dose of nostalgia could be coming our way.

Pink hit the red carpet on May 17 for the premiere of her new Amazon Prime documentary Pink: All I Know So Far. The doc provides a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s life, and it sounds like the singer was feeling very reflective on release night. As she told Variety, a “Lady Marmalade” reunion isn’t out of the question.

"I want to see the reunion with all the young girls now—I mean, I heard a rumor," Pink said. hinting there could be something in the works with a younger generation of artists. "That would make me Patti LaBelle at this point because I'm like 185 years old... I never say never about anything.”

Pink also revealed she was less than thrilled with the creative direction of the video when it first came out. "I was not happy about my outfit. Yeah, I did not want to be in booty shorts, but I got into it. Cameras started rolling, and I started feeling myself,” she revealed. "Now I look at it, I'm like, 'Oh, my god, that body. Why didn't I appreciate it?'"

The “Lady Marmalade” crew got half the gang together in October 2018 for a concert at Radio City Music Hall. Aguilera was performing for fans that night, but took them by surprise when she invited Lil’ Kim out for a song.

As for Pink, her new documentary revealed a lot about her personal life, and it seems her days of touring haven’t slowed as her family has grown. The tour-based doc took a closer look at how the pop star balances life on the road with being a mom, something she seems to do effortlessly.

And while Pink looks toward the future, she isn’t opposed to taking the occasional walk down memory lane.