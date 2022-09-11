Alicent's Wedding Was Cut From HOTD, But Now We Have Pics Of Her Gorgeous Look

The first few episodes of House of the Dragon have been packed with all the drama surrounding the Targaryens’ reign. But because there's a lot of ground to cover, the HBO series — which is set about 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones — skips quickly through time. The time jumps in between episodes means there are events you didn’t get to catch on screen, like Alicent Hightower and King Viserys’ royal wedding. New set photos reveal a lavish scene that was cut from House of the Dragon, and these photos of Alicent’s wedding look are seriously fit for a queen.

Since the story of House of the Dragon’s first season spans decades, each episode moves pretty quickly through time. Of course, that means some major relationship moments may not get as much screen time as fans would like. One notable missing moment was Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) actually marrying Rhaenyra’s father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Viserys declared that he would wed Alicent at the end of Episode 2, “The Rogue Prince,” but by Episode 3, the timeline had already fast-forwarded to three years later when the couple already had a toddler.

It turns out the show was actually supposed to feature Alicent and King Viserys’ royal wedding, but it ended up getting cut. Hairstylist and make-up artist Tania Tyatyambo Couper shared the photos of Alicent’s wedding look on Instagram on Sept. 9, along with the caption, “@natwickensmakeup had taken these photos and done Queen Alicent a beautiful make-up for this look !!! Such an amazing look for such an amazing actress !!! This was my 2nd fav look I did for Queen Alicent Hightower.”

In the post, there are a series of photos of Carey as Alicent on her wedding day wearing an updo and a gold headpiece paired with a gold gown. In another Instagram post, Couper shared a pic of the royal wedding gown and paid tribute to the look, writing, “The dress, the hair, the tiara ….. such a shame it didn’t make the edit …. Cutting room floor 😩 sad times … @theemilycarey sad times indeed .. @houseofthedragonhbo why you do me like this.”

Even though the scene didn’t make it to the final cut of House of the Dragon, these pics at least give some insight into how extravagant the wedding would have been.