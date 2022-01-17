This TikTok Has Little Mix Fans Convinced Perrie Is About To Drop Solo Music

After spending the past decade as a member of the British girl group Little Mix, Perrie Edwards may finally be getting ready to make her solo debut. The singer sparked rumors she’s working on solo music when she was seen in the studio with Kamille (who’s a singer, songwriter, and producer that’s worked with Little Mix in the past) in a Jan. 13 TikTok. The speculation comes just weeks after Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall announced they would be taking a “break” from Little Mix in 2022 to focus on “other projects.” While Edwards hasn’t announced she’s dropping anything yet, fans are convinced Kamille’s TikTok confirms she’s got something big in the works.

The Little Mix trio first announced they would be stepping away from the band on Dec. 2. "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," the group tweeted. "It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects."

Despite breakup rumors fueled, Little Mix, who had been together since they were formed on The X Factor in 2011 until Jesy Nelson departed in 2020, clarified they are “not splitting up” and “are here to stay.”

"We have plans for more music, tours, and performances in the future,” they wrote. “We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more."

Little Mix’s Confetti tour isn’t set to kick off until April 9, but it seems Edwards may already be making plans for a solo debut following the group’s concerts, which will conclude on May 14.

On Jan. 13, Kamille shared a TikTok of herself with Edwards in the studio along with singer, songwriter, and producer Fred Again, who’s worked with artists like Ed Sheeran and Eminem. In the clip, Edwards and Again are seen walking through the door and dancing in the studio, clearly happy to start making music magic. The video ends with Edwards striking a pose.

“PERRIE SOLO MUSIC OR SONGWRITING PROCESS?” a fan asked Kamille, who replied, “Solo!” sending fans into a frenzy.

The following day, Kamille posted another TikTok with Edwards. This time, the duo lip-synced to Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine.”

While Edwards hasn’t confirmed anything herself, fans are crossing their fingers this means solo music from her is on the horizon.