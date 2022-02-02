Here Are All The Throwback Bops On Pam & Tommy's Soundtrack So Far

Every generation has its signature couples: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Carly Simon and James Taylor, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. Gen X was gifted Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, whose leaked videotape sealed them together forever. But their mid-1990s love affair was also a time of serious bangers, as hair metal and synth-pop gave way to grunge and EDM. Listening to all the songs on Pam & Tommy’s soundtrack is a big slice of throwback heaven full of the best bops of the era.

Music is a natural center for the Pam & Tommy series; after all, one half of the couple is one of the most famous drummers of the hair metal age. But their courtship also took place in a mainly pre-internet time, when clubbing was the central hub of celebrity life in California. So although there are multiple moments when Sebastian Stan’s Tommy Lee works it out on the drum kit, the vast majority of the songs that float around in the background are club jams for the dance floor or sunny bops of the Hollywood that once was.

If you’re looking for a trip down memory lane, check out all the songs that have been featured in Pam & Tommy so far.

Pam & Tommy Episode 1 Soundtrack

“Praise You” by FatBoy Slim

“Heaven Is A Place On Earth” by Belinda Carlisle

“Wondering” by Winfield Parker

“I Am Severed” by Munk

“Sunny” by Dusty Springfield

“Closer” by Nine Inch Nails

“Movin On Up” by Primal Scream

“I Have I Have” by Beti Webb

Pam & Tommy Episode 2 Soundtrack

“Through Eternity” by Jerry Fuller

“100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters

“What I Need” by Crystal Waters

“You Are The Man” by Charlie Foxx & Inez Foxx

“Be My Lover” by La Bouche

“I Will Give You” by Beds & Beats

“Nowhere To Run” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

“Tootsee Roll” by 69 Boyz

“Just When I Thought I'd Seen It All” by Archie Thompson

“Hurdy Gurdy Man” by Donovan

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Nicki French

“Steal My Sunshine” by Len

“That's My Style” by Peggy Lee

“Real Wild Child” by Iggy Pop

“Getting to Know You” by Julie Andrews

“Rhythm of the World” by Ray Ellington

Pam & Tommy Episode 3 Soundtrack

“Rowdy At The Party” by LSD

“Spinning Wheel” by Shirley Bassey

“Lovefool” by The Cardigans

“Les Enfants du Piree” by Melina Mercouri

“It's All Imagination” by Experience Unlimited

“What’s It Going To Be” by Dusty Springfield

“Right Now” by Xyon

“Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Cass Elliot

