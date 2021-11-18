You Need To See This Trailer For Hulu's Pam & Tommy To Believe It

In the age of TikTok, viral video is a near-daily occurrence. Between social media making something instantaneously sharable worldwide to celebrity Instagrams where influencers share carefully framed images of their private lives, most people take it for granted that everyone knows everything about everybody. Have you ever wondered how it got that way? It began with a single videotape in 1995. In a new limited series, Hulu’s Pam & Tommy will tell the little-known story of one of the most infamous celebrity voyeur moments in history.

When the original video of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee was released, it was a turning point in celebrity history. Up until that point, such explicit videos were career enders — Rob Lowe, for instance, had his career derailed for over a decade due to one in the late 1980s. But norms were already beginning to change in the late 1990s. Not only did the Anderson-Lee tape not end their careers, but it also made them household names.

Lee, who was by then a rock-and-roll has been, became famous in a way he hadn’t even been in his hair metal heyday. And for Anderson, though it closed the door on ever being a serious actress, it cemented her status as a legendary fantasy ideal. Here’s everything to know about the series.

Pam & Tommy Trailer

With a title like Pam & Tommy, fans might think this is a story that centers around the relationship at the center of the scandal. But the first trailer for the limited series proves that the story is less interested in what made a pair of hot celebrities tick. Instead, this is about the hows, wheres, and whys around the tape’s release. How did it get seen in the first place? Who released it? And perhaps most importantly, how did it go viral in an age of dial-up?

Pam & Tommy Cast

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson in 'Pam & Tommy'

The most significant hype around the series concerns the casting of Lee and Anderson. As one can imagine, their images were rather heavily embedded on the cultural psyche of anyone old enough to know about their tape in the late 1990s. When it was announced that Lily James, a British actress best known for Downton Abbey and Cinderella was playing Anderson, it was an eyebrow-raiser, as was the casting of European born-and-raised Marvel star Sebastian Stan as Lee.

But the first pictures were downright uncanny valley, to the point that the actors themselves were unrecognizable. The rest of the cast isn’t quite so impressive in their morphing, but the mullets do a lot of work. The series co-stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

Pam & Tommy Plot

Hulu

Here’s the limited series’ logline:

Pam & Tommy tells the story of Baywatch starlet Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, who made a tape on their honeymoon. They intended to keep it private, but a disgruntled electrician stole it from their home, and soon, the whole world was watching.

Pam & Tommy Release Date

Hulu

Pam & Tommy premieres on Feb. 2, 2022, on Hulu. The series will run eight episodes, with the first three arriving as a set on Feb. 2, with one a week to follow.