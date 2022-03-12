Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman have been through a lot on Grey’s Anatomy. Their decades-long friendship-turned-marriage has had plenty of ups and downs, and all the latest Season 18 drama between them seems like it might actually put their relationship at risk. But, since so much has gone down between them, some fans are having trouble keeping track and are wondering, what did Owen do to get Teddy upset? Here’s your breakdown of Owen and Teddy’s Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 fight.

Warning: Spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 12 follow. The drama for Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) really started during the Season 18 winter finale. In that episode, they traveled with Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) to pick up a heart for their transplant patient — who also happens to be Owen’s nephew Farooq. They got into a car accident on their way back though, which left Owen hanging off the side of a cliff inside the car. With his life on the line, Owen revealed a major secret to Cormac: He’d administered medication to a patient named Noah to help him die, and he promised to continue to do the same for military veterans like Noah who asked for help.

Owen thought he was making a deathbed confession to Cormac, but it turns out, all three of them actually survived the crash. That left Cormac in the difficult position of knowing about Owen’s crime, so he decided to leave Seattle and return to Ireland with his family. Teddy grew suspicious after Cormac left, and soon she learned the truth from Noah’s widow. At the end of Episode 12, Teddy told Owen that she understood if he acted the way he did because he was having some sort of crisis. But Owen explained he isn’t in crisis, and he defended his actions. They agreed to talk about it, but it looks like Owen and Teddy are going to have a hard time getting on the same page.

Even McKidd, who plays Owen, sees where Teddy is coming from. He told People, “You have to go through the correct protocols and Owen is not exactly going through the correct protocols, the way he's been handling this. He's kind of not just broken the rules, but he's also put his own family, and Teddy, and everybody kind of in jeopardy if it ever came out. And that causes big, big problems for him and Teddy.”

It seems like Owen and Teddy have a long way to go before their big fight is sorted out. Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues on Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.