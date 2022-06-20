Here’s Everything To Remember About Only Murders In The Building Season 1

This one’s for you, Arconiacs.
Only Murders In The Building premiered in 2021 as a surprise hit. The weekly series became Hulu’s biggest comedy whodunit, so Season 2’s renewal came as no shock. Now, with a new mystery around the corner, here’s a character-specific Only Murders In The Building Season 1 recap.
The washed-up Broadway director initially suggested the podcast with fellow residents Charles and Mabel to solve Tim Kono's passing. Unemployed, estranged from his son, and desperate for one more break, he was the driver to make the podcast succeed.