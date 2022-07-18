In case you weren’t aware, Selena Gomez isn’t the only musical hitmaker on Only Murders in the Building. Steve Martin has always incorporated his love of music into his comedy career, so it was only a matter of time before he gave the Arconia crew the most perfectly absurd theme song to sing along to. But the jaunty little ditty doesn’t just exist in the world of the show — Only Murders in the Building’s “Angel in Flip Flops” got a full-length release and even its own music video, because Charles-Haden Savage’s forgotten 1989 tune deserves a comeback.

“Angel in Flip Flops” made its debut in Episode 4 of Only Murders Season 2, with Charles revealing the song was an important part of his relationship with his daughter, Lucy. The actor revealed he recorded an album at the height of his Brazzos fame in 1989, but the only success it found was the single “Angel in Flip Flops” reaching No. 83 on the German music charts. However, part of the song did become kind of a hit years later — Charles said the unique “pitta putta” sounds in the chorus had been sampled by rappers like Post Malone and Missy Elliott.

Only a bit of the song was played in the episode, but if you found yourself bobbing your head along to the beachy tune, you’ll be happy to know the full version is available on all streaming services.

Not only that, Hulu also released an “Angel in Flip Flops” music video on July 18. The animated video expands on the album cover, as a cartoon version of Steve Martin fawns over a flip flop-wearing woman at the beach.

Only Murders showrunner John Hoffman shared in a press release that Martin had composed the catchy tune almost immediately after the writers shared the idea of Charles having a forgotten song with him. “I am as proud of ‘Angel in Flip Flops’ as I am of any work I’ve done that is not that good,” Martin joked in the press release. Martin co-wrote the song with Only Murders EP Kirker Butler, and it was produced by The David Letterman Show bandleader Paul Shaffer.

While “Angel in Flip Flops” may be a jokey song, it definitely shows off Martin’s musical talents. The comedian ventured into more serious musical pursuits in 2009 with the release of his debut bluegrass album The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo. He followed that up with five more bluegrass albums throughout the 2010s, all of which hit No. 1 on the U.S. Bluegrass charts.

Although it’s been five years since Martin last released an album, the sheer catchiness of “Angel in Flip Flops” definitely proves he’s not only a comedic genius, but a musical one as well.