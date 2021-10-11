Olivia's Quotes About The 1 Thing That Changed Her Life At 16 Are Eye-Opening

Olivia Rodrigo is a lot of things, but fans love her first and foremost for her vulnerability. The songstress is an expert at penning heartbreak ballads, and she’s overtly honest in other aspects of her life as well. For example, Rodrigo has no problem addressing mental health in her interviews, and as of late, she’s been open about attending therapy sessions. Olivia Rodrigo's quotes about therapy call it “life changing.”

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Rodrigo got real about her experience with therapy and how beneficial it’s been. "I hadn't really started going 'til I was like 16," she told correspondent Tracy Smith. That was a really big, life-changing moment. I've learned so much about myself."

Rodrigo also revealed she began therapy on her own accord, and it’s something she’s glad she did at a young age. "I think that's definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people, too — kind of trivialize what they're going through just because, you know, 'Ah, they're fine, they're just kids. They'll get through it,'" she said. "But it feels so real when you're in it. It's so valid."

Even before addressing her experience with therapy during the interview, Rodrigo had briefly mentioned it on social media. Following the release of “drivers license,” she cracked a joke about it on Twitter. "Can’t wait to tell my therapist that ppl like the song,” the tweet read.

Recently, Rodrigo spoke about mental health at length in her October 2021 cover story for Vogue Singapore. "I'm taking it one step at a time,” she told the outlet of her stardom. “It can be really tough on your mental health, though. I'm grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That's always been a top priority."

Rodrigo’s life is hardly the norm, but she’s navigated it all with grace, plus a little help from her therapist.