Normani Clapped Back At Lip-Syncing Rumors & Remained Unbothered

Since embarking on her solo career after Fifth Harmony went their separate ways in March 2018, Normani has released several top hits, including her 2019 smash, “Motivation,” and, most recently, her brand new single with reigning rap queen Cardi B, “Wild Side.” With sensual lyrics and a seriously steamy music video to match, the singer has proved to fans that she’s been working hard, not hardly working. That’s why Normani’s response to lip-sync accusations was so unbothered, and rightfully so.

Here’s what went down: A fan posted a clip of Normani doing a live performance of “Wild Side” on Twitter, but instead of focusing on how amazing she is, one commenter had the nerve to claim the singer’s mic was off and she was lip-syncing. Normani saw the tweet, and clapped back at the hater real quick.

"Babbbby my mic was hot," she wrote. "Thank you tho pooh. This just what hard work sound like."

The commenter responded, "Don't mention me." Oops, looks like Normani did anyway. "AND DIDDD," she tweeted back.

Imagine how frustrating it must be to work so hard, only to have people brush off your well-deserved success and talent. I think Normani can officially be excused from the situation, don’t you? If you’re going to mess with the queen, be prepared: she won’t stay silent.