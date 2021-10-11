Normani’s Two-Piece VMAs Look Is Exactly What I Want To Wear For Halloween

There are few who command a red carpet the way Normani does. Though she’s known for her energetic performances, the singer repeatedly pulls off show-stopping looks that prove she knows fierce fashion. Her outfit at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was no different, and she brought the heat to the red carpet this past Sept. If her futuristic, all-white look left you feeling inspired, it’s high time to carry that inspo into the 2021 Halloween season. Luckily, there’s an easy way to recreate Normani’s VMAs costume. Simply gather the pieces below and prepare to slay any spooky event on your social calendar.

Normani’s VMAs look was from London-based brand Patrycja Pagas. Her two-piece ensemble featured a sleek white jacket with scrunched sleeves, a barely-there skirt, and matching pumps. It was bold with a capital B and Normani completed the look with silver statement rings and massive hoop earrings. If taking on the look sounds like an intimidating task, don’t fret. Each of these items will help you channel Normani’s go-big-or-go-home energy.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This cropped faux leather jacket is the perfect (and affordable) first step toward achieving your Normani-inspired look.

Obvi, Normani’s skirt was super short, such as this one from Princess Polly. So, you’ll probably want to get some white boy shorts to toss underneath.

The most important part of this look is the long strand of leather that hung from Normani’s skirt. You can achieve a similar effect by picking up a long white belt and letting it hang down at your waist.

The key to completing your look? A sleek pair of white pumps. Toss on your favorite silver accessories and you’re ready to take on the night.

If one word best sums up Normani’s 2021 VMAs look, “angelic” feels like a fit to me. With the right all-white clothing combo this Halloween, you’ll be serving up goddess vibes yourself.