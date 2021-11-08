TV
The Sex Lives of College Girls Key Art

11 New Fall 2021 Shows You Should Be Watching

There's a lot of good stuff out there.

By Ani Bundel
HBO Max

As the weather gets colder and the nights grow longer, it’s time to settle in to watch TV. These new fall 2021 shows are a can't-miss lineup; from drama titles like Yellowjackets to comedies like The Sex Lives of College Girls, fans have plenty to look forward to.

Marvel Studios

Ghosts

Based on the BBC series of the same name, Ghosts is about a couple who lands their dream country home, only to discover they share it with several previous (deceased) residents. The series premiered Thursday, Oct. 7, on CBS, with episodes streaming on Paramount+.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

