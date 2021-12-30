Tate McRae is about to blow up.
From Tate McRae to Gracie Abrams, Arlo Parks to Jake Wesley Rogers, these rising artists are bound to make waves in 2022. Whether their hits go viral on TikTok or become a fave with your BFF, listen to these stars now — before everyone else gets to know them.
Jake Wesley Rogers has been co-signed by Elton John and Sheryl Crow, so the rising star could be on his way to icon status himself. He played his single “Weddings and Funerals” on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November, and nailed his first major televised performance.