8 New LGBTQ+ Holiday Movies That Are Here To Sleigh

The holidays are supposed to be about making the yuletide gay, but historically, most of the rom-coms set during the most wonderful time of the year center on heterosexual romances. But luckily, that’s not the case this year. There are several new 2021 LGBTQ+ holiday movies to help get you in the holly-jolly spirit, whether you’re looking for some campy comedy or a more heartfelt drama.

The holiday season is starting to look much more inclusive, ever since movie fans started calling out channels like Hallmark and Lifetime for releasing overwhelmingly straight rom-coms for Christmas each year. Now, each of these Christmas-centric networks have LGBTQ+ movies for fans to enjoy as the weather gets colder, and tons of streaming services have also started to put out feel-good holiday flicks that feature LGBTQ+ characters and storylines. This year, there are a bunch of new movies filled with holiday spirit that are all about LGBTQ+ love. If you’re looking for the perfect watch while cuddled up on your couch, consider one of these recent releases.

1. Single All the Way

Netflix’s LGBTQ+ holiday movie may be the buzziest of the season. Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers star as longtime besties Peter and Nick who toy with the idea of taking their relationship to the next level while visiting Peter’s family for Christmas. With gay icons like Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy in the cast, it’s guaranteed to spread all sorts of cheer.

2. The B*tch Who Stole Christmas

VH1

Leave it to Mama Ru to deliver one of the silliest Christmas movies of the year. VH1’s The B*tch Who Stole Christmas stars RuPaul as a self-obsessed media magnate who sends a reporter to try to ruin a small town’s Christmas. The movie also stars a ton of fan-favorite drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, making it the perfect Christmas movie for anyone who is obsessed with the show.

3. A Jenkins Family Christmas

Airing on BET+, A Jenkins Family Christmas is all about a pair of sisters navigating the holidays after having to bury their father earlier in the year. It’s full of drama, secrets, and holiday joy, and it also features a gay couple played by Anthony Chatmon II and Derek Chadwick.

4. The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

In 2020, Hallmark released its first movie that featured a gay couple, and now it’s time for the sequel. The Christmas House starred Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder as husbands Brandon and Jake, who help transform Brandon’s childhood home into the perfect house for the holidays. Now, they’re doing it again in The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, which premieres Dec. 18 on Hallmark.

5. Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was always a bright, upbeat show filled with music, so of course its Christmas movie is going to be a total delight. As in the show, Zoey has the strange power to see other people’s inner emotions through big musical numbers, which means the holiday music will be blaring in the new movie. The real star on top of the tree is Zoey’s best friend Mo, a genderfluid DJ played by Glee breakout and pop star Alex Newell. The movie is airing on the Roku Channel.

6. The Syed Family XMas Eve Game Night

You don’t have to sit through a full movie to get your dose of LGBQ+ holiday joy. The Syed Family XMas Eve Game Night is an 11-minute short film that was a breakout at TIFF this year. It centers on Noor, a queer Pakistani woman, who brings her Puerto Rican girlfriend to her family’s annual holiday game night. Unfortunately, it’s hard to track the movie down, but you can look out for screenings on its website.

7. Under the Christmas Tree

Looking for a spicy LGBTQ+ enemies-to-lovers romance for the holidays? Lifetime’s got you covered with Under the Christmas Tree. The new original movie sees Charlie butting heads with Alma after finding the perfect Christmas tree in her backyard. Eventually, the bickering evolves into something much sweeter between the two women.

8. Christmas at the Ranch

Maybe you’re in the mood for a rustic holiday romance. If that’s the case, head over to the inclusive streaming service Tello to rent Christmas at the Ranch. The movie is about a woman trying to save her family ranch at Christmas, and she winds up falling for ranch hand Kate in the process.