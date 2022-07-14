Netflix's Tudum Fan Event Is Coming Back — Here's What To Know

In 2021 Netflix’s inaugural global fan event Tudum took fans behind the scenes of the streamer’s top shows through interviews and never-before-seen footage. This year will be more of the same, with promises of new footage, trailers for upcoming shows and movies, and interviews with fan-fave cast members at Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event on Sept. 24.

The 2021 online convention featured interactive panels with actors and directors, announcements of upcoming release dates, and premieres of new footage of Netflix’s most popular shows, like Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, and Bridgerton. The 100-plus shows selected for Tudum this year will include picks from all over the world. Throughout the day, events will cover the globe, starting with a new show announcement in Korea, then a preview of India’s upcoming content, followed by a celebration of entertainment in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, finally ending at midnight ET with a spotlight on Japanese content.

With the announcement that Netflix lost more than 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022, it seems the streaming giant is looking to engage their excited fandoms. The promise to release secrets from sets and new exciting trailers for original content is certainly a way to drum up interest in a market with so many streaming options.

Want to get in on the fun? Here’s everything you need to know:

When Is Netflix’s Tudum Event?

Netflix’s 2022 Tudum fan event is on Sept. 24 — although for fans based in the U.S., the content starts 10 p.m. ET on September 23, when Korea’s premiere begins. The event will last until midnight ET on Sept. 24.

How to Watch Netflix’s Tudum Event

Like its 2021 event, Netflix’s 2022 fan showcase will stream on Youtube.

Netflix’s Tudum Event Schedule

The event schedule for Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event is packed. It starts at 10 p.m. ET on September 23 with Netflix Korea’s programming; then at 1:30 a.m. ET on September 24, Netflix India will share teasers of its upcoming content. After that, there will be a big gap until 1 p.m. ET, when the United States, Europe, and Latin America take the virtual stage. Finally, the event will end with Netflix Japan celebrating its best and upcoming entertainment at midnight ET.

With so many fan theories circulating about some of Netflix’s most popular shows, fandoms are hoping to get more deets on potential plot lines and casting for upcoming seasons during this year’s Tudum programming. For example, at last year’s event, Netflix released the first preview for Bridgerton Season 2, which could mean fans of the Regency-era show will be in luck at this year’s event.

Netflix’s Tudum Event Updates

Netflix says its 2021 Tudum fan event garnered 25 million views from 184 countries, but the 2022 event is much longer and engages a wider global population, so these numbers could rise. As you wait for the event, prepare your frail stan heart for the potential exciting surprises in store and check back here for more updates.