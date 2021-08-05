This Cryptic IG Post May Hint Another Haunting Season Is Coming

When The Haunting of Hill House first hit Netflix, it wasn’t clear how popular the series would be. But after the follow-up season, The Haunting of Bly Manor was a mega-hit for the streaming service, it was apparent there was a new hit anthology horror series in town. Fans have been waiting for some sort of hint that a new installment would come, and when a cryptic teaser dropped on Netflix’s official Haunting account, it seemed like everyone was in luck. But here’s everything to know about Netflix’s The Haunting Season 3. It’s probably not actually happening right now.

The first installment of The Haunting, Hill House took its premise from Shirley Jackson’s book of the same name. It starred Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Henry Thomas among a relatively well-known cast, with a closed-ended story that seemed to be a limited series type show. But creator Mike Flanagan had grander plans. The second installment in what seems to be a growing anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, brought back Pedretti, Jackson-Cohen, and Thomas for a brand-new story, this one loosely based on the famous horror story, The Turn of the Screw.

Since then, fans have hoped there would be a new Haunting. But Flanagan once again zigged where fans expected him to zag. According to Flanagan, though the new teaser is posted to the Netflix Haunting account, this is not a new Haunting installment. In fact, there are no plans right now to make more.

Instead, this seems to be Flanagan’s new project, which he has talked about on his social media account in recent months, a new series he refers to as Midnight Mass.

Check out the teaser.

The first glimpse of the new season does not reveal much, other than a boat attempting passage in not-great conditions. But the sign does give a few clues: Crockett Island, inoperable ferries, and a story set 30 miles from the mainland.

Though this teaser certainly gives nothing away, not even if it's from Midnight Mass, the timing is right for it, as filming wrapped for the mysterious series back at the beginning of June 2021.

The good news for fans is that, like Haunting, this new Midnight series looks to be another anthology. Flanagan is already talking about the follow-up The Midnight Club, which is going into production soon.

Hopefully, Netflix will give fans more to go on in the coming weeks. Perhaps fans will even find out if the new show will carry over some of the actors from the original Haunting series or not. Until then, we’ll just have to wait for the ferry to get here.